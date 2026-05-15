Steelers Sign First-Round OT Max Iheanachor

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing first-round OT Max Iheanachor to a four-year rookie contract.
Wilson notes that Iheanachor will receive a four-year, $20.692 million fully guaranteed contract that includes a $11.598 million signing bonus.
Pittsburgh now has three remaining unsigned picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|21
|Max Iheanachor
|T
|Signed
|2
|47
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|3
|76
|Drew Allar
|QB
|3
|85
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|Signed
|3
|96
|Gennings Dunker
|T
|Signed
|4
|121
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|Signed
|5
|169
|Riley Nowakowski
|TE
|Signed
|6
|210
|Gabriel Rubio
|DT
|Signed
|7
|224
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|S
|Signed
|7
|230
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
Iheanachor, 22, was a three-star recruit and the third-ranked JUCO OT in the 2023 recruiting class out of Los Angeles, California. He played at East Los Angeles Community College from 2021 to 2022 and committed to Arizona State, where he remained for three seasons and made second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked him as the No. 7 overall offensive tackle in this year’s class.
In his collegiate career, Iheanachor appeared in 32 games for Arizona State at right tackle.
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