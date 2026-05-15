Steelers Sign First-Round OT Max Iheanachor

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing first-round OT Max Iheanachor to a four-year rookie contract.

Wilson notes that Iheanachor will receive a four-year, $20.692 million fully guaranteed contract that includes a $11.598 million signing bonus.

Pittsburgh now has three remaining unsigned picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Max Iheanachor T Signed 2 47 Germie Bernard WR 3 76 Drew Allar QB 3 85 Daylen Everette CB Signed 3 96 Gennings Dunker T Signed 4 121 Kaden Wetjen WR Signed 5 169 Riley Nowakowski TE Signed 6 210 Gabriel Rubio DT Signed 7 224 Robert Spears-Jennings S Signed 7 230 Eli Heidenreich RB

Iheanachor, 22, was a three-star recruit and the third-ranked JUCO OT in the 2023 recruiting class out of Los Angeles, California. He played at East Los Angeles Community College from 2021 to 2022 and committed to Arizona State, where he remained for three seasons and made second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked him as the No. 7 overall offensive tackle in this year’s class.

In his collegiate career, Iheanachor appeared in 32 games for Arizona State at right tackle.