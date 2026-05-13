Steelers Signed S Makari Paige

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed S Makari Paige to a contract.

We have signed S Makari Paige to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/KNEhbiPUPp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2026

He takes the roster spot vacated by the team’s release of CB Cory Trice.

Paige, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan and won the national championship in 2023. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, New York waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career, Paige recorded 135 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and eight pass deflections in 53 career games.