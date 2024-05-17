Falcons Sign Third-Round OLB Bralen Trice

The Atlanta Falcons signed third-round OLB Bralen Trice to a rookie contract, according to Tori McElhaney of the team’s site.
Atlanta now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|2
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Bralen Trice
|OLB
|Signed
|4
|Brandon Dorlus
|DT
|5
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Jase McClellan
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Casey Washington
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Zion Logue
|DT
|Signed
Trice, 23, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022.
The No. 74 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus and will carry a $1,078,133 cap figure for the 2024 season.
During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
