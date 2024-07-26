Panthers Make Eight Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Friday.

The full list includes:

Panthers signed EDGE Kemoko Turay, TE Feleipe Franks, CB Kiondre Thomas and WR Devin Carter.

TE CB and WR Panthers waived S Clayton Isbell, T Christian Duffie and WR Sam Pinckney .

T and WR . Panthers placed WR Cam Sims on the reserve/PUP list.

Sims, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the 2018 season. Washington waived Sims coming out of the preseason in 2020 and bounced on and off the active roster.

The Commanders eventually promoted him and he stayed on the active roster for the entire 2020 season, returning again in 2021 and 2022.

Sims joined the Raiders last year but was later released. He’s had stints with the Giants and Eagles before eventually catching on with the Panthers.

In 2022, Sims appeared in all 17 games and had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.