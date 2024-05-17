49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Could Start Season On PUP List

49ers GM John Lynch told reporters on Friday that 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw could start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

“He’ll tell you he’s going to be back Week 1, but we have to be smart,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the SF Chronicle. “That may be a PUP situation. De’Vondre [Campbell] gives us an opportunity to fill in for Dre if he’s not there.”

Placing Greenlaw on the PUP list would keep him out for the first four weeks of the season, making Week 5 the earliest he could be available.

He suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter of the Super Bowl. Greenlaw was getting ready to take the field on defense when he fell to the ground holding the back of his leg. He was unable to put any pressure on his leg and clearly emotional about the situation.

The 49ers later announced that Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury.

Greenlaw, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Greenlaw appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass defenses.