Texans Sign Third-Round S Calen Bullock

The Houston Texans announced they signed third-round S Calen Bullock to a rookie contract.

We have signed draft pick Calen Bullock. pic.twitter.com/UaVJivHy5u — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 17, 2024

The team has now signed all but one of their nine selections.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 2 42 Kamari Lassiter CB Signed 2 59 Blake Fisher OT 3 78 Calen Bullock S Signed 4 123 Cade Stover TE Signed 6 188 Jamal Hill LB Signed 6 205 Jawhar Jordan RB Signed 7 238 Solomon Byrd DE Signed 7 247 Marcus Harris DT Signed 7 249 LaDarius Henderson G Signed

Bullock, 20, was a three-year starter at USC and was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2023. He also earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022 and was named a freshman All-American in 2021.

The No. 78 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus and will carry a $1,078,133 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In three seasons with the Trojans, Bullock appeared in 38 games and recorded 151 tackles, nine interceptions, two touchdowns, and 15 pass defenses.