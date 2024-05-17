Texans Sign Third-Round S Calen Bullock

The Houston Texans announced they signed third-round S Calen Bullock to a rookie contract.
The team has now signed all but one of their nine selections.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|42
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|Signed
|2
|59
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|3
|78
|Calen Bullock
|S
|Signed
|4
|123
|Cade Stover
|TE
|Signed
|6
|188
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|Signed
|6
|205
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|Signed
|7
|238
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|Signed
|7
|247
|Marcus Harris
|DT
|Signed
|7
|249
|LaDarius Henderson
|G
|Signed
Bullock, 20, was a three-year starter at USC and was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2023. He also earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022 and was named a freshman All-American in 2021.
The No. 78 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus and will carry a $1,078,133 cap figure for the 2024 season.
In three seasons with the Trojans, Bullock appeared in 38 games and recorded 151 tackles, nine interceptions, two touchdowns, and 15 pass defenses.
