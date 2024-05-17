Chiefs Cut RB La’Mical Perine

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are releasing RB La’Mical Perine on Friday.

Perine, 26, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles later signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose not long after. He then had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the Chiefs practice squad last year.

In 2023, Perine appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded 22 rushing attempts for 77 yards (3.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.