AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said first-round QB Bo Nix has the arm talent to make all of the throws and his ball placement was put on display during minicamp.

“Location of throws. He had two or three down-the-field throws today,” Payton said, via Around The NFL. “It’s almost like watching a good golfer. Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, there’s a patience to how he plays. The ball comes out and — I don’t want to use the term boring, that’s not the right term — but pretty good decisions with each play. The efficiency with how he’s operating. All of that.”

Payton said Nix has been as advertised since selecting him in the first round.

“No, it’s been exactly what we saw,” he said when asked if he’s been surprised by anything with the new QB. “The only thing I can think about that was a little bit of a surprise is when we went to work him out privately and stood around him, he was bigger than I expected. But nothing in the last two days. He’s doing well.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce admitted that he likes playing the best teams in the league earlier on in the season.

“I do like playing the potential, like, top teams in the league early,” Kelce said, via PFT. “I’d rather play them early or like midseason. I don’t like playing at the end of season outside of the division. I just feel like it’s too close to the playoffs and if I have a chance to play them in the playoffs, I want to keep that game fresh.”

Raiders

The Raiders added second-round OL Jackson Powers-Johnson in the draft and announced him as a guard despite playing center during his collegiate career. Powers-Johnson talked about his feelings relating to the move to guard.

“It felt great. I haven’t played left guard in a bit, but it’s a new challenge and that’s exciting,” Powers-Johnson said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “When you kind of get to step out of your comfort zone or do something that you haven’t done as much that’s fun for me. That’s what football is all about, that’s what life’s all about. You’re not going to just do everything the same every day, and now I get to do something new. And yeah, it’s been pretty seamless, but there’s stuff I need to work on and that’s really exciting to me.”