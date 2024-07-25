Broncos Add Incentives To WR Courtland Sutton’s Contract

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have added $1.5 million in new incentives to WR Courtland Sutton‘s contract.

The veteran had been seeking a raise this year after leading the team with 10 receiving touchdowns in 2023. He skipped OTAs but reported for mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp.

In the end, the two sides found a way to meet in the middle and give Sutton a chance to earn a little more in 2024.

Sutton has two years remaining on his current contract with no guaranteed cash.

Despite the contract standoff and the persistent trade rumors surrounding Sutton the past two years, the Broncos have reportedly told the veteran he’s in their plans for the 2024 season.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $13 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 59 passes on 90 targets for 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.