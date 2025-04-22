AFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Trent McDuffie, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson notes there’s some realistic buzz about the Broncos trading up in the draft, either for a running back or receiver.

Ex-Denver CB Chris Harris Jr. on what he thinks they should do in round one: “I would just keep stacking up offensive playmakers. You can never have enough playmakers surrounding Bo Nix. I say we should get more weapons so hopefully we get a running back or a nice receiver or TE.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie was asked about the possibility of switching back to his slot cornerback position from the outside and told reporters he would be willing to do anything that was asked of him.

“During our actual exit interviews, they kind of talked about wanting to put me back inside during certain situations; it kind of just allows me to influence the game a little bit more in there,” said McDuffie, via ChiefsWire.com. “A little bit more blitzing and things like that. But, as far as playing outside, matching up, I told them, anything I can do. Outside, inside, cover, whatever you need me to do. That’s where I stand ever since I came in, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Raiders

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the general consensus in league circles is that the Raiders will take Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty . However, if Jeanty is off the board, Michigan DT Mason Graham feels like the fallback.

Howe mentions one team believes Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan is a legitimate possibility, as Raiders assistant Brennan Carroll was on staff at Arizona for two of McMillan's seasons.