More Than 10 Teams Have Expressed Interest In Trading Up During First Round So Far

There have been a ton of reports about teams looking to trade down this year, as the depth of this draft class is viewed as more compelling than the top-end talent. Many teams will have similar grades on the player taken at No. 7 as the one taken at No. 27.

It takes two to tango, though, and teams have to find trade partners willing to move up in order to move down. That market seems far slimmer. In fact, this is the first time in decades that every team will own its own first-round pick, as no 2025 first-rounders have been traded yet.

That said, it does seem like there are a handful of teams pondering a move up. Here’s a collection of reports about which teams might be interested in trading up in the draft on Thursday night and who they might be coming up for:

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the Jaguars and Raiders have been among the teams inquiring about a potential move into the top three picks, with Jacksonville the more serious suitor. The target would be Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter .

Russini also notes the Browns and Giants have made exploratory calls with teams at the back end of the first round. Cleveland (No. 33) and New York (No. 34) lead off the second round and could be interested in a short move up to secure a quarterback.

The Saints are not expected to draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 pick, per NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, as he and others have reported they seem to like Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart more. Duncan adds they're more willing to trade up from No. 40 to try and land Dart than take him in the top ten, however. Sanders and Dart are potential targets for the Browns and Giants as well.

There's a lot of buzz about the Texans. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says Texans GM Nick Caserio has been calling to gauge the price about moving up. Russini points out Caserio has a long history of draft day trades and has also heard he's actively been calling teams ahead of Houston in the draft order. Jeremy Fowler has also heard the Texans want to move up, potentially for Texas OT Kelvin Banks.

In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson noted there's realistic buzz about the Bills wanting to move up, including for a cornerback. He highlights Texas CB Jahdae Barron as a player Buffalo could be eyeing.

Robinson was also among a few different reporters who got wind of the Broncos gauging the market to trade up from No. 20 overall, either for a running back or receiver. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter also had similar reports. However, Russini says at this time her sense is the Broncos are content to sit where they are and let the board come to them.

Russini writes the Rams could once again try to move up for a tight end after attempting to trade up for TE Brock Bowers last year. She expects Penn State TE Tyler Warren to go in the top ten picks but Michigan TE Colston Loveland might be an option if he slips a little.

Russini mentions the Chiefs might be open to moving up a few picks if a player they like gets within range. And Eagles GM Howie Roseman has done his usual canvassing of options to move either up or down and has 20 picks to work with between this year and next.

We’ll have more on potential trades as the news is available.