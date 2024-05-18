AFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Odell Beckham, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Veteran S Micah Hyde remains a free agent as he decides whether or not to play in 2024. Hyde stated he will either return to Buffalo or call it a career and gave insight regarding his decision.

“I feel like I’ve been an open book. You guys know everything that I know,” Hyde said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “I got away after the season, got out to San Diego. My days consist of working out, swimming with the kids, just trying to continue to help my wife out with the kids, and continue to physically and mentally prepare myself — if anything were to happen.”

“I really don’t know. You guys know … how difficult it was with my neck and having those stingers. So I just said, let me get away from it a little bit. And if the time comes and the juices get flowing again, then we’ll try to give it a spin. But, there’s no rush at all on my side.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Odell Beckham, Jr. understands that he’s a few years removed from being the team’s primary target at the receiver position.

“You just all push each other,” Beckham said, via PFT. “And for me at this place, my life, and my career, I haven’t been the No. 1 in a minute, you could go back and look at targets, you can go look at anything. That’s not really where I’ve been at. So, just understanding your role and how can you be the very best at that role? How can you maximize those opportunities?”

Beckham said Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel sold him on how he will potentially be utilized in Miami.

“Watching the film, this reminds of a place I had a lot of success at, as far [as] the Giants,” Beckham said. “The timing. And all the things [McDaniel] preaches. We talked about football and it got me excited. … Coach was mentioning that on third down, they were getting a lot of doubling both of them [Hill and Waddle]. And there’s just a lot of room for opportunity.”

Beckham said he’s “at peace” with how his career has unfolded to this point and is looking to end it on a high note.

“I’m a competitor,” Beckham said. “Forget the middle part. You read a book. The start is going to capture us. You read the body of the story. And how’s it going to end? That’s where I’m at [in my career]. Let’s have a great ending to this story.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed QB Jacoby Brissett in free agency to add a veteran presence to a room that would presumably have a rookie quarterback. Brissett has experience in this role and is planning to stay ready whenever the team needs him.

“I’ll just be myself. I have no ego in this to be like ‘I should do this.’ Whatever is for me is going to happen for me,” Brissett said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “Whatever is going to happen for the next person is going to happen for the next person. It’s about being ready whenever your time comes.”

“The thing that got me to that mindset was my first year here. I’m the third-string quarterback my rookie year. Take no reps in training camp or OTAs with the first team. And in Week 2, I’m in a game against the Dolphins. You never know when your opportunity is going to come; it’s just about being ready. Whatever is going to happen for me is going to happen for me.”