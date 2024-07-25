AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert said the team would understand if QB Tua Tagovailoa decided to “hold-in,’ or in other words, limit his practice reps until he received a contract extension.

“You know, that’s under his discretion and his team,” Mostert said, via PFT. “I can’t really speak on that, just because I’m his teammate and I’m one of his brothers. We can have a conversation about it, but all in all, that’s up to his tea. And his priorities are something that’s of importance in that aspect. I think it could be the right move and guys in the locker room definitely understand that. And Tua is Tua, he’s always putting the team first. That’s how I see it and that’s how everybody in the locker room sees it.”

Mostert added that he believes Tagovailoa has earned an extension and will be happy when he finally receives it.

“I think Tua is very well deserving of the opportunity to get a contract extension,” Mostert said. “He’s worked his tail off, especially since I’ve started playing with him. I’ve seen nothing but growth. And the leadership he portrays, not only for the team, but for the organization, is definitely top notch. One of the best — if not the best — leaders in the locker room and for the organization. So, with that being said, I truly believe that he deserves everything that he has coming his way — plus more. I’m just excited for him. It’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he was fined by the team for missing mandatory minicamp but said it was a non-issue inside the building.

“It’s obviously more of an issue outside the building than there was inside the building,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “Robert and I are great. We had great conversations throughout the offseason. [We] had a fun one last night in his office till later on. So, it is what it is. I’m an adult. I knew what I was getting into. I knew the fine that was coming and also knew how much I wanted to be in Egypt. I wish there hadn’t been a conflict scheduling-wise, but it was what it was.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed that the issue was in the past and the team is moving forward with Rodgers as their leader.

“I’ve had dialogue with Aaron throughout the summer,” he said. “I got some cool pictures from him. [We] had our normal conversations. Nothing has been broken, but the minicamp stuff, we talked beforehand, so we are on the same page with everything that has happened.”

Jets S Jarrick Bernard-Converse is transitioning to cornerback this year and will compete for snaps at nickel. (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

According to Josina Anderson, Patriots OLB Matt Judon does not plan to skip practices this year despite still wanting a new contract. Judon took that tack last camp.

does not plan to skip practices this year despite still wanting a new contract. Judon took that tack last camp. Judon addressed reporters on Wednesday, explaining why he was doing things differently: “I just missed football, honestly…If it was me, I would stay here forever. But it’s not up to me.” (Zack Cox)

He admitted it was tough to see all the contracts the Patriots have handed out this offseason and for him still to be waiting: “It’s tough to not be jealous and envious.”

Asked if he would want to be traded, Judon responded: “Hell no.” (Mark Daniels)

Judon added he will play out the remainder of his deal if nothing comes together: “I got to, honestly… Would I like to? No. Do I think that’s my value? No.” (Daniels)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson said it was a relief to have his extension done before camp: “I didn’t want that really on my head going into the season, so I was glad my agent and the GM got that done, and I’m glad I’m a Patriot for five more years.” (Cox)

Patriots third-round OT Caedan Wallace opened camp as the starting right tackle as New England tries to shuffle around and find the best starting five. (Chad Graff)