AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen won the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award and ended the season without suffering any injuries. Allen said this is the best he’s felt after a season.

“The best I’ve felt physically after a season,” Allen said, via Alec White of the team’s site. “Really didn’t have any ailments. I didn’t take too many hits this last year as the least sacked quarterback in the league,” Allen said. “And that’s thanks to the type of scheme that we’re running and how well our offensive line played. So the body felt good.”

Allen said they will focus on his pre-snap reads and footwork in their offseason program.

“Pre-snap is what we’re looking at right now, just trying to help me identify what I’m seeing. Better with my footwork in certain routes and certain combinations, making sure that within the offense I’m doing a good job of setting the protections the right way, knowing where my answers are,” Allen said.

Allen said WR Keon Coleman contacted him about wanting to improve and pointed out the receiver has already put on weight.

“He sent me a couple long texts of wanting to be better. And we’re going to continue to work extremely hard and try to get on the same page. He’s got so much ability, he’s so athletic, he’s already put on some weight, and he’s gotten a little bit stronger. I’m excited to see his progression,” Allen said.

A league source told Ryan O’Halloran that his team had Bills CB Maxwell Hairston as the top-rated cornerback with a first-round grade: “Great cover guy. Turns the ball over. I think he’ll take a starting role sooner than later.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn thinks RB Breece Hall is in a good spot after an injury-filled season but expressed his desire to lean on RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis more: “I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible. They’re all big men, they can run, they’re violent, they’re physical. So I think once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way that we go about this offense, and I think he’s going to be one of them.” (Rich Cimini)

New C Josh Myers is expected to be a backup, but Cimini notes there’s a chance he could push out Joe Tippmann.

Patriots

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said second-year Caedan Wallace ‘s best position is likely the right tackle spot: “I think right tackle is probably his best position, but we like his versatility, his athleticism. He certainly has the feet to play tackle. He has the size to play guard. We’ll just see where he fits in & where it goes.” (Mike Giardi)

Giardi was told by people around the league that they viewed Wallace as a guard more than a tackle before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said he will “definitely” make changes to his offensive system in 2025: “Our language has been refined.” (Daniels)

said he will “definitely” make changes to his offensive system in 2025: “Our language has been refined.” (Daniels) McDaniels is excited to coach Maye: “I couldn’t be more excited about the young man that we have.” (Doug Kyed)

McDaniels said they are giving their receivers a “clean slate” this offseason: “Excited about all those guys. Everybody has a clean slate. To me, that’s going to be an important message that coach is going to give on Monday.” (Daniels)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the team being in a rebuild and being optimistic about making the playoffs: “I’ll get chastised for saying it, but I think we’re ahead of that.” (Chad Graff)