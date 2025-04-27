Dolphins Interested In CB Rasul Douglas Among Others

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have expressed interest in veteran CB Rasul Douglas, who’s currently a free agent.

Jackson adds Miami has been in contact with other veteran cornerbacks, indicating an interest in adding to the position.

The Dolphins have been looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey and are generally expected to continue their efforts despite not getting a deal done during the draft. Without Ramsey, the Dolphins will need reinforcements in the secondary.

Douglas, 29, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023 in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo.

In 2024, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording a total of 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five pass deflections.