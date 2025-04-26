Patriots Signing UDFA TE CJ Dippre

Per the Times-Tribune, the Patriots are signing former Alabama undrafted TE CJ Dippre to a contract.

Dippre, 22, hails from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and began his college career with Maryland.

He later transferred to Alabama in 2023.

In two seasons with the Terrapins and two with the Crimson Tide, Dippre appeared in 52 games and caught 65 passes for 782 yards and three touchdowns.