Kyle Van Noy Mentioned Three Teams As Potential Landing Spots

Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy remains a free agent and has said he plans to be choosy about where he signs for what will likely be his final season.

In an appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Van Noy highlighted the 49ers as a team he’d love to join, although he didn’t say how much of the interest was mutual.

“I’d really like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners,” Van Noy said. “I think they got something cooking over there. I know they love Joey Bosa because of Nick and all that. I get that, but I would love to play with my little brother. That’s my guy, and I think they got something cooking over there.”

Van Noy mentioned he had some contact with the Seahawks before they signed OLB Dante Fowler Jr., and that a return for another season with the Ravens isn’t off the table.

Van Noy, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014 out of BYU. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy after just one season and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and caught on with the Ravens in September before returning to the team on a two-year, $9 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Van Noy appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and four passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.