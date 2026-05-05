Eagles Officially Made Three Moves, Including Designating DL Uar Bernard As International Exemption

Per Zach Berman, the Eagles officially designated DT Uar Bernard as their international player for the international player exemption.

Berman adds LB Joshua Weru will now count against the 90-man roster, as he was also eligible for the exemption.

The Eagles also announced they have officially signed UDFA LB Isiah King and waived DB Tucker Large with an injury designation.

King, 6-foot-2, 224 pounds, was a three-star recruit and the 206th-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class out of San Diego, California. He committed to to Idaho State and remained there for five years, earning first team All-Big Sky honors in 2025.

In his collegiate career, King appeared in 41 games over five years at Idaho State. He recorded 152 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.