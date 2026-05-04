2026 Betting Win Totals For All 32 NFL Teams

With most of the biggest moves of the offseason behind us, a clearer picture of what each team is going to look like in 2026 has emerged. With that, DraftKings has win totals for each team for the upcoming season.

While it’s still too early to truly know where these teams stand, we’ll take a look at each team’s current win total for the upcoming season anyway and see if it makes sense.

Here’s a look at every team’s win total for the 2026 season as of early May, sorted highest to lowest.

Los Angeles Rams – 11.5

The Rams sit as the Super Bowl favorites with the highest-win total at this point in the offseason despite losing in the NFC Championship last season. Although their higher of two first-round picks was used on QB Ty Simpson who presumably won’t have an impact in 2026, the Rams added both CB Trent McDuffie and CB Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs to check off their biggest offseason need. Matthew Stafford is still as good as ever coming off an MVP campaign, and the Rams certainly figure to be among the league’s contenders once again.

Baltimore Ravens – 11.5

Even though the Ravens fired longtime HC John Harbaugh and lost Pro Bowl C Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, Baltimore currently has the highest win total in the AFC. Their big move was the addition of DE Trey Hendrickson to give them one of the more prolific edge rushers they have had in recent history, and the addition of G Vega Ioane in round one feels like a typical home-run Ravens’ pick. Despite a new era in Baltimore, they appear primed to return to contention status after an injury-filled 2025.

Seattle Seahawks – 10.5

The Super Bowl champs aren’t the favorite to repeat or even win the NFC, but they still sit at a win total of 10.5. They did pay the Super Bowl tax, losing RB Kenneth Walker III, CB Riq Woolen and S Coby Bryant, but immediately grabbed their hopeful replacements in the draft with RB Jadarian Price, S Bud Clark and CB Julian Neal. The rest of the Seahawks should look the same, however, and another strong year from Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the defense should have them among the league’s best again in 2026.

Buffalo Bills – 10.5

Last year felt like the year for Josh Allen and the Bills to break through and reach the Super Bowl, with many of the star quarterbacks in the AFC eliminated. They ultimately fell short in a tough loss at Denver, but quickly made a big splash by grabbing WR D.J. Moore from the Bears. The roster saw some shuffling in the secondary and up front on the offensive line, and this should be another year where the Bills are right in the mix again.

Kansas City Chiefs – 10.5

Seeing the Chiefs win only six games with two first-round picks, including one in the top 10, was definitely a first in the Patrick Mahomes era. The injury to the star quarterback at the end of the year didn’t help, and it felt like all of their luck in one-score games from 2024 completely reversed in 2025. Adding Kenneth Walker III finally gives them a legit weapon out of the backfield, and they were aggressive in grabbing CB Mansoor Delane in the draft after trading Trent McDuffie and letting Jaylen Watson walk. It remains to be seen when Mahomes will return, but expect Kansas City to get right back to its winning ways in 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles – 10.5

The story of the Eagles’ offseason is the inevitable A.J. Brown trade, but the additions of Makai Lemon and Jonathan Greenard on draft weekend should help make up for Browns’ eventual departure and the loss of Jaelan Phillips. Philadelphia struggled to keep its offensive consistency going from OC Kellen Moore in 2024 to Kevin Patullo in 2025, leading to the hiring of Sean Mannion. The talent is there for this team to contend; it’s just a matter of finding an offensive rhythm that fits the skillsets of the roster.

Green Bay Packers – 10.5

Green Bay was a one-and-done in the playoffs for the second year in a row, but their 2025 story can’t be told without the injuries to star DE Micah Parsons and TE Tucker Kraft. Their health alone drastically raises this team’s ceiling, but they will also need a leap from second-year WR Matthew Golden after letting Romeo Doubs walk and trading Dontayvion Wicks. Green Bay has the talent to be up there with any team in the NFL, but it remains to be seen if they have enough depth considering the injury histories of some of their premier players.

San Francisco 49ers – 10.5

Another year, another season drastically affected by injuries for the 49ers, but they still managed a postseason win even with everything they went through. The additions of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk should help replace the production they once got from Brandon Aiyuk, and the trade for DT Osa Odighizuwa gives them a strong pass rusher from the interior. The 49ers rarely remain even remotely healthy in recent history, but they feel like a lock to contend in the NFC if they can survive the season just a little bit healthier.

Los Angeles Chargers – 10.5

Speaking of a rough injury year, the Chargers’ season was pretty much over once they lost two elite OTs in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. They did lose OLB Odafe Oweh and G Zion Johnson in free agency, but quickly replaced those losses with Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and first-round DE Akheem Mesidor. They are yet to win a playoff game in the Jim Harbaugh era, but it feels like there’s a good chance that could change this season with a bit better injury luck.

Detroit Lions – 10.5

The Lions didn’t have the 2025 season they envisioned, posting a 9-8 record after winning 27 games from 2023 to 2024. Despite missing the playoffs, the Lions remain near the top of Vegas’ win total with a roster that should look pretty similar. David Montgomery was shipped to Houston, and Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay, and they brought in numerous new faces on the offensive line in C Cade Mays, OT Larry Borom and first-round OT Blake Miller. The biggest question is whether they can get back to where they were when Ben Johnson was OC after moving from John Morton to Drew Petzing.

New England Patriots – 9.5

The Patriots don’t have the highest win total in the AFC nor the best odds to reach the Super Bowl despite winning the conference in 2025. Free agency saw them spend on numerous players, including WR Romeo Doubs, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, DT Dre’Mont Jones, and S Kevin Byard, and they used their first-round pick on OT Caleb Lomu. The potential trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown would give an immense boost to an otherwise average receiving room and should increase New England’s odds heading into the season.

Houston Texans – 9.5

Houston’s 2025 season ended disappointingly with two underwhelming performances from QB C.J. Stroud. Their biggest offseason moves came in the form of extensions for DEs Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, but they also made a trade for RB David Montgomery with Joe Mixon unlikely to play. The defensive talent is undeniable and likely good enough for a Super Bowl run, but Stroud will need to return to his rookie form with stronger offensive line play if they want to make that possible.

Denver Broncos – 9.5

After potentially being a Bo Nix injury away from a Super Bowl berth, the Broncos were quick to swap their first-round pick for WR Jaylen Waddle to give them a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Denver made no other significant offseason moves other than signing S Tycen Anderson to replace S P.J. Locke, and they didn’t make their first pick in the draft until DT Tyler Onyedim in round three. Nonetheless, the Broncos have a high floor thanks to a strong defense and competent offense, but their ceiling will hinge on how good the offense can be.

Cincinnati Bengals – 9.5

The Bengals have gone three straight years with fewer than 9.5 wins, but Vegas feels that could change after Cincinnati’s offseason. Trading for DT Dexter Lawrence was the headline move, and they added Boye Mafe after DE Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai left in free agency. Health from QB Joe Burrow with an improved defense should be a 10-win team, but those are far from guarantees with this group.

Chicago Bears – 9.5

The Bears won their first playoff game since 2010 this past offseason after surpassing the eight-win mark for the first time since 2018. Their future looks bright with the pairing of HC Ben Johnson and QB Caleb Williams, but they will need young WRs Rome Odunze and Luther Burden to fully take over the room after trading D.J. Moore. The NFC North looks like it will be a bloodbath with at least three contenders for the second year in a row, but the Bears seem primed to remain right in the mix.

Dallas Cowboys – 9.5

Dallas used their first three picks in the draft class on the defensive side of the ball, including blue-chip S Caleb Downs at pick No. 11. The Cowboys really prioritized defense in all phases of the offseason, which isn’t surprising after they ranked dead last in defensive EPA/play in 2025. If the defense can improve to even average with the offensive weapons they have, they should be right up there with the Eagles in the NFC East.

Jacksonville Jaguars – 9.5

Coming off a 13-win season, the biggest noise of the Jaguars’ offseason had to do with their draft strategy going against the consensus board. They didn’t have a first-round pick and didn’t make any major splashes in free agency, but they did extend DE Travon Walker and OT Cole Van Lanen. If the defense can remain its elite form and Trevor Lawrence can more consistently be the player he was down the stretch of the year, Jacksonville should be in the thick of the AFC race again.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 8.5

It was a crushing end to the 2025 season for Tampa Bay after a strong start, as they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs after winning six of their first eight games. The offense will feel different without WR Mike Evans, but full seasons from Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka should make up for his production. They also added DE Rueben Bain in round one and signed DT A’Shawn Robinson in free agency, but it feels like their ceiling remains pretty similar to what it’s been over the last few years.

Pittsburgh Steelers – 8.5

To no surprise, it’s May, and we still aren’t 100 percent sure who will start at QB for Pittsburgh in Week 1. The trade for WR Michael Pittman Jr. was the big move of the offseason, giving them another physical, big-body receiver to pair with D.K. Metcalf. Outside of that, the Steelers added CB Jamel Dean and used their first-round pick on OT Max Iheanachor, but it doesn’t seem like 2026 will be much different for Pittsburgh, assuming Rodgers returns for his age-42 season.

Minnesota Vikings – 8.5

The Vikings had a bit of an unexpected 14-win season in 2024 behind a Sam Darnold breakout, but they opted to let him walk to go with former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Things didn’t go quite as planned, as they only won nine games in 2025, and their young signal caller struggled. The addition of Kyler Murray has potential as another reclamation project for HC Kevin O’Connell, but they are certainly counting on a strong rookie year from first-round DT Caleb Banks after losing Jonathan Greenard and Javon Hargrave.

Indianapolis Colts – 7.5

The Colts went from surprise contender in 2025 to quickly falling out of the race when Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles midway through the season. The biggest moves of the off-season came in the form of extensions for Jones and WR Alec Pierce, but they also traded WR Michael Pittman to the Steelers to create the necessary cap space for those deals. They didn’t have their first-round pick this year due to the trade for CB Sauce Gardner last season. Jones’ health and a return to playing at a high level are the biggest keys to them being in contention this season.

Washington Commanders – 7.5

Washington had the feel-good run of the 2024 season behind rookie QB Jayden Daniels as they made a run all the way to the NFC Championship game, but multiple injuries to Daniels derailed their season last year, as they won just five games. Their biggest free agency moves came in the form of edge rusher Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson, and they grabbed one of the most athletic players in the entire class in LB Sunny Styles. On paper, the defense should improve from being 31st in EPA/play last year, but overall, the health of Daniels is the biggest key for Washington to contend in the NFC East.

New York Giants – 7.5

Sticking with the NFC East, it’s a new era in Giants football after the hiring of John Harbaugh. The Giants had to trade DT Dexter Lawrence, but came away from the draft with LB Arvell Reese, OL Francis Mauigoa, and CB Colton Hood to shore up the defense and offensive line. Ultimately, the return of WR Malik Nabers and development for second-year QB Jaxson Dart are the biggest storylines to watch to see how good the Giants can be this year.

New Orleans Saints – 7.5

Despite finishing with just six wins, the Saints feel good about their prospects heading into the 2026 season, thanks mostly to the performance of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to end last year. They prioritized getting the young quarterback weapons for his second year by signing RB Travis Etienne and G David Edwards in free agency, while using the eighth overall pick on WR Jordyn Tyson. The NFC South remains wide open, and if Shough can build on his strong rookie year, the Saints could make a run at the division title.

Carolina Panthers – 7.5

Sticking with the NFC South, the Panthers won the division last year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They made two big splashes on the defensive side of the ball in DE Jaelan Phillips and LB Devin Lloyd, while shoring up the offensive tackle spot with Monroe Freeling in round one. Bryce Young taking another step is the clearest way for this group to improve, but they should have a good chance at the division regardless.

Atlanta Falcons – 7.5

Finishing off the NFC South, all four teams have win totals from 7.5 to 8.5, with three of them sitting at 7.5, including the Falcons. In the first offseason of the Kevin Stefanski era, it wasn’t a busy offseason for the roster outside of the addition of QB Tua Tagovailoa. Nevertheless, Atlanta has enough talent on the offensive side of the ball to win this division, but time will tell if this is the year it clicks for them.

Tennessee Titans – 6.5

The Giants hired Robert Saleh as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and quickly got to work in free agency, adding DE John Franklin-Myers and CB Alontae Taylor, while bringing WR Wan’Dale Robinson and CB Cordale Flott over from New York. They got QB Cam Ward a legitimate weapon with WR Carnell Tate in round one, and the second-year signal caller is almost certain to take a step this year to help Tennessee improve on their three-win mark from each of the last two seasons.

Cleveland Browns – 6.5

The Browns focused almost all of their attention this offseason on adding more talent at premium positions on the offensive side of the ball. This could be an offensive line that includes five new starters, counting first-round offensive tackle Spencer Fano, while the additions of WRs KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston give them two needed playmakers alongside Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins. The defense is elite, but how well the offense performs in the first year under Todd Monken will dictate what this group becomes.

Las Vegas Raiders – 5.5

Las Vegas had plenty of money to spend in free agency, and that’s exactly what they did. They signed eight players to deals of at least $10 million per year, headlined by the top free agent in this year’s class, C Tyler Linderbaum. The QB room has also been entirely reshaped with veteran Kirk Cousins and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza for new HC Klint Kubiak. The roster got a much-needed influx of veteran talent, which should help the Raiders improve on their three-win mark in 2025.

New York Jets – 5.5

To say the first year of the Aaron Glenn era was disappointing would be an understatement, as they ended with a league-worst three wins. Free Agency saw them bring in numerous veteran defenders like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai and Minkah Fitzpatrick, while bringing back QB Geno Smith for a veteran presence to run the offense. Their draft haul has brought some excitement, and the roster does seem at least a bit improved from 2025, which unfortunately doesn’t say a whole lot. The Jets were bottom-five in offensive and defensive EPA/play last year, making 2026 is more about making strides in the right direction for a loaded 2027 class, where they have two first-round picks.

Miami Dolphins – 4.5

The Dolphins head into the year tied for the lowest win total, which is expected for a team going through an organizational overhaul. QB Malik Willis was the big off-season splash as someone they hope can be a long-term answer at the position, but it might be tough to truly evaluate him in year one, considering the lack of offensive talent around him. Year one of the Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan era isn’t likely to produce a ton of wins, but the main goal of the season is to identify a foundation to build on going forward.

Arizona Cardinals – 4.5

The Cardinals are the other team tied for the lowest win total in the league with Miami, heading into year one under new HC Mike LaFleur. They understandably weren’t very active in free agency, but they did get one of the most exciting players in the class in RB Jeremiyah Love. Jacoby Brissett is in line to be the team’s Week 1 starting QB, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see rookie third-round pick Carson Beck get a chance before the year ends.