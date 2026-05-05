AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Brett Veach, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos rookie OL Kage Casey, a fourth-round pick out of Boise State, said landing with Denver is where he wanted to be.

“It’s so surreal,” Casey said, via Broncos Wire. “Same color scheme, same everything. I’m so excited. It’s basically a rock’s throw away from where I lived in Boise. I’m so excited for this new environment, a new coaching staff, a new team. I’m just so excited to be part of the Broncos again.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that QB Patrick Mahomes is “way ahead of schedule” in his rehab.

“I think it wouldn’t surprise you guys, the way it’s been really inspiring just to see — my mind, I’ve been there before with Pat, he had that dislocated knee and worked his tail off and came back in three weeks. I knew that this bump on the road wouldn’t slow him down at all,” Veach said. “But I mean, this guy has been in the building — especially like a player that has accomplished everything and can do anything he wants. He can hire his own trainers and be wherever he wants; he’s in our building every single day. Even when he goes away for a few days, say, to Dallas for a weekend with his family, he takes one of our trainers with him. So, needless to say, he’s way ahead of schedule. I think the biggest challenge that we’re going to have is protecting him from himself. I’m sure when we get to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp, he’s gonna want to be full go, but we are going to have to hold him back a little. And again, I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but I think you guys know the type of person and competitor that Pat is. I would just say, we are in a really good place right now.”

Chiefs

While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see WR Tyreek Hill reunite with QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid in Kansas City, SI’s Albert Breer believes it’s far from a certainty.

reunite with QB and HC in Kansas City, SI’s Albert Breer believes it’s far from a certainty. If Hill does come back for a reunion in Kansas City, expectations would have to be tempered as he’s 32 and coming off a serious knee injury. He would likely slide in behind WR Rashee Rice and WR Xavier Worthy in a complementary role.