Broncos Signed Seventh-Round LB Red Murdock

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos have signed seventh-round LB Red Murdock to a four-year rookie contract.

Murdock marks the first of Denver’s seven draft picks to sign their rookie deals.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 66 Tyler Onyedim DT 4 108 Jonah Coleman RB 4 111 Kage Casey T 5 152 Justin Joly TE 7 246 Miles Scott S 7 256 Dallen Bentley TE 7 257 Red Murdock LB Signed

Murdock, 22, was a no-star recruit and wasn’t ranked in the 2021 recruiting class. After one year at Fort Union Military Academy, he committed to Buffalo and remained there for four years. He earned Second Team All-American and First Team All-MAC honors in 2025, and was First Team All-MAC in 2024.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.503 million rookie contract, including a $122,000 signing bonus.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 12-ranked linebacker in this year’s class.

During his college career, Murdock appeared in 42 games for Buffalo and recorded 364 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, three pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, 17 forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.