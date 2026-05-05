AFC Notes: Cade Klubnik, Caleb Lomu, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

In a recent interview on NFL Network, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan commented on the signing of undrafted Iowa QB Mark Gronowski.

“We’re excited to get Gronowski as a UDFA,” Sullivan said, via DolphinsWire.com. “We’ve liked him all along. He’s a big athlete, can run, can move. He’s a 230-pound man with a pretty good arm. Inevitably, we ended up adding to the room; it just didn’t come in the form of a draft pick. It came in the form of a draft free agent signing, but we’re excited to get him.”

Jets

The Jets opted to pick rookie QB Cade Klubnik over QB Garrett Nussmeier because Klubnik had better game film and was a good locker-room presence, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

over QB because Klubnik had better game film and was a good locker-room presence, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes. Hughes added that the team did extensive research on Nussmeier, but his game tape simply wasn’t good enough to entice them.

Aaron Wilson reports that the team is parting ways with pro scout Dominic Esposito.

Patriots

Patriots first-round OT Caleb Lomu is expected to be the backup right tackle to Morgan Moses, but could also see time at left tackle and guard if needed, given the versatility he has along the offensive line. During a recent interview, Lomu spoke about what it meant to be drafted in the first round by New England.

“It’s the Patriots. They’re such an amazing organization,” Lomu said. “…That really sunk in for me. I got the call, was celebrating, and that night I was really just lying in bed and was like, ‘Dang, it’s the Patriots.’”