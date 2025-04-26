Dolphins Signing UDFA TE Jalin Conyers

The Miami Dolphins are signing UDFA TE Jalin Conyers out of Texas Tech, per Barstool Texas Tech.

Conyers, 23, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked tight end in the 2020 recruiting class out of Gruver, Texas. He committed to Arizona State but transferred to Texas Tech after three years for his final season, earning Second Team All-Big 12 in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Conyers appeared in 47 games and caught 104 passes for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns.