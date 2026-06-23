BREAKING: Falcons Signing TE Kyle Pitts To Three-Year, $54M Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Falcons are signing TE Kyle Pitts to a three-year, $54 million contract with $36 million guaranteed.

Atlanta used the franchise tag on Pitts, which would have cost just over $15 million for the 2026 season. Instead, Pitts gets a new multi-year deal.

Pitts, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

Atlanta then franchised Pitts for the 2026 season at a sum of $15.045 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns.