Dolphins Likely To Work Out Extension For LB Jordyn Brooks

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins are likely to work out an extension for LB Jordyn Brooks in the coming months.

Although Miami drafted two linebackers this past draft, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan previously identified Brooks as one of the three pillars he wanted to build around when he took the job.

The Dolphins have finalized extensions for two of those players, RB De’Von Achane and C Aaron Brewer, leaving Brooks as the lone unfinished piece of business.

Brooks is entering the final year of his current deal in 2026 and has a cap hit of $10.86 million.

Brooks, 28, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brooks played out the final year of his four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus after the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

From there, Brooks joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $30 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Brooks appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 183 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, three pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

We’ll have more on Brooks as the news is available.