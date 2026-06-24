AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Ladd McConkey, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Despite selecting running backs on the second day of the past two drafts, the Broncos and HC Sean Payton opted to bring back injury-prone RB J.K. Dobbins, who continues to dominate when healthy.

“I think there were certain priorities,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. ” Dobbins was a priority, ahead of all others.”

“He’s one of those compound multipliers,” Payton added. “There’s so much that he brings … You usually hear him before you see him in there, probably sometimes out here. He’s a tremendous teammate and yes, I’m glad he’s with us.”

“I’m not really with the internet and all that, but me and coach [ Payton ] had a meeting before all that stuff opened up,” Dobbins said of his return to Denver. “Coach is my guy … he told me this and I believed him. He came and got me.”

“Everybody knows what would have happened if I don’t get injured,” Dobbins noted on his injury history. “If I played all 17 [games], people wouldn’t have nothing to say. To not come back better — to me, that’s losing. And I don’t like to lose. I don’t hide from the injuries. I’m just saying let’s bring up what I’ve done after them, let’s bring up what I’ve done before them. You can’t find many people with higher average [per carry] then me. … I want the facts, but I want all the facts.”

Despite his injury history, Dobbins remains optimistic and believes this season will be his best yet.

“People know what I’m about,” Dobbins continued. “The only thing people can say is, ‘Oh he gets hurt,’ but I’m not injury prone; I’m not getting injury-prone injuries, I’m getting unfortunate injuries. Anybody that gets injuries I get are going to be done … it’s not, ‘He pulled something, it’s two weeks. Oh, he pulled something else, it’s two more weeks, he can’t practice or whatever.'”

“This is going to be the best year, all 17 [games],” Dobbins concluded. “I’ve had three major injuries, one took me two years to recover from and was one not a lot of people come back from. I don’t see that as a long list of injuries … but I know how it goes. Now, excuse my language, I could give a s— what people say, I know the truth and I’m just working every day, and I promise you — promise — this will be the best year yet.”

Chargers

In the first offseason with new OC Mike McDaniel, Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has loved seeing the increased usage of shifts and motions.

“Just watching practice, watching the scheme I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to get out there.’ Hit some of those motions and some of those shifts,” McConkey said, via the team’s website.

McConkey has been working his way back from a hamstring strain, and they are prioritizing getting him to 100 percent rather than risking another setback in the summer.

“We’re in May and June, there’s no reason to rush it back and really push it then have another setback and bleed into training camp. Met with the doctors, no real concern, it’s just let’s get this thing healthy, get it strong.”

“Plan is when we roll into training camp we’re 100 percent ready to go. I have full faith in that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Noah Gray said the tight end room is well put together, and he’s learning not only from the veterans but also from the younger players.

“Every day, I have to get better, and it’s awesome to have a tight end room that you can lean on, regardless of what your age is or your experience in the NFL, and just learn something from those guys,” Gray said, via Chiefs Wire. “There’s a lot of things that those younger guys do that’s better than me so to be able to learn from those guys and have them in the room is super special.”