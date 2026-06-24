NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said he isn’t concerned about the team figuring out his offense and added that QB Caleb Williams‘ ability to go off-script helps add another dimension that is impossible to plan for.

“I feel like we’re so multiple in what we do and what we’ve put on tape,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “It’s really not a huge concern of mine, of teams feeling like they’ve got a beat on it. I think when you’ve got a quarterback like we have too, there’s a lot of unpredictability that comes along with it. As he continues to grow and develop, if the structure of the play is there for him, then he’ll take it. But what he can do out of structure is really unique and I think it makes us even more difficult to defend. Our guys do a great job, our coaching staff with the self-scout, knowing what we’ve put on tape and how can we can continue to compliment that going forward. So it’s not something that we spend a whole lot of time on.”

Lions

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard and HC Dan Campbell addressed some of the changes along the defense, including at the pass-rushing spots.

“The first look at it it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s changed over there.’ That corner (of the field) you look at during individuals and there’s a lot of big, long and tall,” Sheppard said, via the team website. “The thing that stands out to me is length. That’s something we kind of attacked and we saw we needed. It is a good mix and blend. You have some long. You have some more shorter powerful type players. I think there’s going to be a lot of competition come training camp.”

“Look we have got some length now,” Campbell said of the edge position. “We have got some guys now, between Wonnum and (Payton) Turner and (Anthony) Lucas, obviously (Derrick) Moore. We have got some length now, we have got some size and length and athletic ability on the perimeter. We are big, we are long and so you can’t wait for training camp you know, you just can’t wait. Kacy (Rodgers) is doing a good job with them, and they all have their own little niche, their own knack and just to watch them fundamentally get a little bit better and work their craft. And then we’ll see what camp looks like, it’ll be good.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that he expects fifth-round draft pick Jager Burton to compete at both guard spots, noting that he is ready to play at the NFL level as a rookie.

“I see a really young guy that’s extremely coachable, athletic, and is maximizing the most of his opportunities,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “So I think every practice he gets a little bit more comfortable, a little bit better, and I can see him, he’s definitely going to be in the mix to compete for playing time this year.”