Eagles Sign Third-Round OT Markel Bell, Wrap Up Draft Class

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles have signed third-round OT Markel Bell to a rookie contract.
Bell is the final Eagles draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a complete look at their 2026 draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|20
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|Signed
|2
|54
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|Signed
|3
|68
|Markel Bell
|T
|Signed
|5
|178
|Cole Payton
|QB
|Signed
|6
|207
|Micah Morris
|G
|Signed
|7
|244
|Cole Wisniewski
|S
|Signed
|7
|251
|Uar Bernard
|DT
|Signed
|7
|252
|Keyshawn James-Newby
|DE
|Signed
Bell, 21, started his collegiate career at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Mississippi, from 2022 to 2023. He was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked JUCO prospect in the 2024 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Mississippi, when he committed to Miami, where he played two seasons.
The Eagles used the 68th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 draft on Bell.
Bell is projected to sign a four-year, $7.36 million rookie contract with an average annual value of $1.84 million and a projected $885,000 salary cap charge for the 2026 season.
In his FBS career, Bell appeared in 28 games over two years at Miami.
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