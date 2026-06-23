Eagles Sign Third-Round OT Markel Bell, Wrap Up Draft Class

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles have signed third-round OT Markel Bell to a rookie contract.

Bell is the final Eagles draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a complete look at their 2026 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Makai Lemon WR Signed 2 54 Eli Stowers TE Signed 3 68 Markel Bell T Signed 5 178 Cole Payton QB Signed 6 207 Micah Morris G Signed 7 244 Cole Wisniewski S Signed 7 251 Uar Bernard DT Signed 7 252 Keyshawn James-Newby DE Signed

Bell, 21, started his collegiate career at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Mississippi, from 2022 to 2023. He was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked JUCO prospect in the 2024 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Mississippi, when he committed to Miami, where he played two seasons.

The Eagles used the 68th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 draft on Bell.

Bell is projected to sign a four-year, $7.36 million rookie contract with an average annual value of $1.84 million and a projected $885,000 salary cap charge for the 2026 season.

In his FBS career, Bell appeared in 28 games over two years at Miami.