Patriots Sign UDFA QB Ben Wooldridge

The New England Patriots have signed UDFA QB Ben Wooldridge out of Louisiana, the school announced.

Wooldridge started his college career in 2019 at Fresno State and appeared in five games over two seasons before missing the entire 2021 season. He transferred to Louisiana and stayed there for his final three years.

In his collegiate career, Wooldridge appeared in 29 games and completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 4,769 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 134 times for 461 yards and nine touchdowns.