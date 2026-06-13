Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Could Sign Extension Before Week 1

According to J.L.Canfora, Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez will likely receive a contract extension before the start of the regular season, at least according to one anonymous NFL GM familiar with the CB market.

“That one gets done before the season,” the GM told SportsBoom.us. “He’ll get paid.”

The general manager went on to say that Gonzalez is the best defensive player on the team, which reached the Super Bowl, and he secured a payday with a strong playoff performance.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.