Patriots Signing S Jabrill Peppers To Three-Year, $24M Extension

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots and S Jabrill Peppers are finalizing a three-year extension worth a base value of $24 million.

According to Yates, Peppers’ new contract can be worth up to $30 million with incentives.

Peppers, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England last year on a two-year contract.

In 2024, Peppers appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 78 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, a recovery, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.