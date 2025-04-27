Jaguars Officially Sign 20 Undrafted Free Agents

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday that they’ve signed 20 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Henigan, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 78th-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Memphis and was a four-year starter with the Tigers, earning Second Team All-AAC in 2023 and Third Team All-AAC in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Henigan appeared in 50 games and completed 64 percent of passes for 14,266 yards, 104 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.