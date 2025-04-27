Jaguars Officially Sign 20 Undrafted Free Agents

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday that they’ve signed 20 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Elon WR Chandler Brayboy
- Boise State WR Cam Camper
- Indiana DL James Carpenter
- Wake Forest LB Branson Combs
- North Carolina TE John Copenhaver
- Oklahoma DL Ethan Downs
- Colorado DL B.J. Green II
- Memphis QB Seth Henigan
- Oregon TE Patrick Herbert
- Arkansas RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
- North Carolina WR J.J. Jones
- North Dakota State DL Eli Mostaert
- Oregon DB Jabbar Muhammad
- Duke WR Eli Pancol
- Arkansas DL Keivie Rose
- Colorado S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
- Arkansas DB Doneiko Slaughter
- Minnesota DL Danny Striggow
- North Carolina State DB Aydan White
- Penn State OL Sal Wormley
Henigan, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 78th-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Memphis and was a four-year starter with the Tigers, earning Second Team All-AAC in 2023 and Third Team All-AAC in 2024.
In his collegiate career, Henigan appeared in 50 games and completed 64 percent of passes for 14,266 yards, 104 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.
