Saints Officially Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The Saints officially signed 11 undrafted free agents, including Delaware RB Marcus Yarns, on Sunday.

The following is a full list of players being added to the roster:

Tennessee DT Omari Thomas Rutgers LB Tyreem Powell South Dakota State DB Dalys Beanum Delaware RB Marcus Yarns UTSA S Elliott Davison Alabama P James Burnip South Carolina IOL Torricelli Simpkins Wake Forest DE Jaseen Davis Kansas State OL Easton Kilty SMU WR Moochie Dixon Virginia WR Chris Tyree

Yarns, 23, was a no-star recruit and was unranked in the 2020 recruiting class out of Salisbury, Maryland. He committed to Delaware and spent five seasons there, earning First Team All-CAA honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Yarns appeared in 44 games for Delaware and rushed 365 times for 2,344 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added 64 receptions for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns.