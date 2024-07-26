Dolphins Host LB Shaq Quarterman For Workout

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, free agent LB Shaquille Quarterman is working out with the Dolphins today.

Quarterman, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami.

He finished his four-year rookie deal worth $3,789,401 and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Quarterman appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded two total tackles.