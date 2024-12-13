AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said an anonymous team offered a fourth-round pick for DL Calais Campbell but he nixed the offer.

“I can’t do it,” McDaniel said, via The Athletic. “You’re too valuable to us.”

McDaniel added that Campbell has everyone in the meeting room accountable when they go through film study.

“You can’t go through the motions around him,” McDaniel says. “First of all, he’ll call you out. Second of all, you’ll feel too guilty.”

Jets

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick and the think tank of friends and former associates helping him this past season ruled out the Jets as a landing spot because Belichick has long had issues with owner Woody Johnson and was publicly critical of him this year.

According to the Athletic's Jeff Howe, one of either the Bears, Jets or Saints had already ruled out the idea of interviewing Belichick, and sources from a few other teams with potential vacancies didn't think there would be enough momentum in their building to hire him.

“(Belichick) burned a lot of bridges over his career,” a high-ranking team executive told Howe. Another longtime executive from a team involved in last year’s hiring cycle said, “There might be some owners who want (Belichick’s) structure and stability, but he is 72. I think a lot of teams want to build something long-term, and he clearly has a capped timeline.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers took WR Garrett Wilson‘s idea that the team has a losing gene a step further, adding that the team may in fact be cursed.

“I mean, it might be something like that,” Rodgers said, via Around The NFL. “It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap as well.”

Rodgers believes the organization will eventually right the ship but needs to continue to add the right pieces into the locker room.

“Whatever the case, this team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point,” Rodgers said. “The culture is built by the players. There’s a framework set down by the organization, by the upper ups, by the staff. But in the end, it’s the players that make it come to life. And at some point, everybody’s going to have to figure out what that special sauce is to turn those games that should be wins into wins.” Rodgers attempted to elaborate on what Wilson meant and said that the team hasn’t been making the plays necessary even early in the game to come out on top. “I’m not exactly sure what he was talking about there,” Rodgers said of Wilson. “I don’t know what the proper nomenclature is for the situation where we’ve lost some leads or haven’t been able to take the lead late in the game, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We haven’t been great in situational football. A lot of those games come down to the plays in the first and second, even third quarter, where if you make the play the game is not in that situation. But in those situations, we haven’t been very good on offense or defense or even (special) teams.”