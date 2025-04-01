AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Aaron Glenn, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison said after speaking with HC Mike McDaniel, he envisions himself as a short-yardage back for the team.

“I was excited about coming over,” Mattison said, via PFT. “It’s one of those things you look at. It’s an exciting offense. It’s an exciting team to be a part of. So, definitely is one of those things where I look at it and I see a lot of benefits for me being a part of this offense. And of course, you know, he told me to bring my big boy pads down to South Beach. So I understand, you know, I’m going to bring a different level of physicality. And that’s what’s expected of me and what I need to bring to the table. So, yeah, I’m excited about that part as well. I do know that, you know, the physicality and me being a bigger bruiser type of back is something that was mentioned when we talked. So yeah, definitely expect to be in a role of using my pads and using my physicality and bringing that little spark to the offense.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said the team will continue to move in silence, something that he says he prefers and is being done by design.

“It is by design. Listen, I’m a huge believer in just moving in silence and letting things play out the way they need to play out. This doesn’t need to be a big hoopla of what we’re doing,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We just want to go about our business and coach these players and try to create an atmosphere for the players that’s totally different than probably what they’ve been used to. Regardless of how any person is, that has nothing to do with me. I know what I want to do, so that doesn’t matter to me. Doesn’t matter. I want to move in silence, man, and just go about our business to go win some games. You don’t win an offseason anyway. I mean, I know everybody has these grades on free agency grades and have grades on draft grades. When you go back and look at them, they don’t really mean crap. So, the only thing that makes the difference is what you do during the season.”

Patriots

Veteran WR Stefon Diggs signed on with the Patriots this past week, and while his deal isn’t as gaudy as the three-year, $69 million total reported on social media, New England did step up with a significant $26 million guarantee. That’s a lot for a receiver over 30 coming off a torn ACL. There are also chemistry questions with Diggs after he ended up wearing out his welcome with the Vikings and Bills, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says folks with the Texans have nothing but good things to say about Diggs after his past year in Houston.

Breer says Diggs has gotten in trouble in the past when his desire to win and to get the ball has chafed with other players. However, with the Texans this past year, Diggs recognized how much talent Houston had on offense and was willing to take more of a complementary and mentorship role.