AFC Notes: Joe Milton, Calais Campbell, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Veteran DL Calais Campbell opted to leave the Dolphins and sign with the Cardinals. Omar Kelly reports Miami had the “third best offer” for Campbell, and the bonuses Arizona included on his deal were enough to convince him to sign.
- Barry Jackson writes he reached out to four top free agents in positions of need for the Dolphins, who indicated Miami never reached out to them. Jackson writes that this likely means the Dolphins are waiting to see how things go in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jets
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that QB Jordan Travis still needs to be cleared by the doctors in order to play in 2025 after he was initially injured at Florida State in November of 2023: “If he’s ready to play, he’s going to compete. He was a pretty damn good player in college.” (Rich Cimini)
- Glenn on WR Allen Lazard: “Anytime you have a player of that magnitude… he’s a really good blocker. I played against him when he was in Green Bay. Hopefully something can work out.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Glenn and his staff may feel like past coaching staff haven’t properly utilized QB Justin Fields and plan to grow his potential as a passer: “We’re going to let him play quarterback. That’s what he’s always wanted to do. I’m not saying he hasn’t had a chance to do that in other places, that’s not my issue, but I know what I want to do with that player.” (Rosenblatt)
- On Fields being the starter, Glenn said the following: “Just because you’re 1 on the depth chart, that’s all written in pencil. Just because he’s QB1 doesn’t mean Tyrod won’t be on his heels.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets owner Woody Johnson: “I think Justin Fields is going to be a total winner for us. I’ve been impressed with him since his college days.” (Rosenblatt)
- Johnson on releasing QB Aaron Rodgers: “The experiment was a good experiment it just didn’t work out. I have a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers, and I’m sorry it didn’t work out but we had to make a choice. And I think we made the right choice.” (Rosenblatt)
- Glenn said the Jets did a lot of investigation into what happened with OT Chukwuma Okorafor in New England and felt “comfortable with his answers.” (Rosenblatt)
- Glenn also emphasized how WR Josh Reynolds can help as a blocker. (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- The Cowboys acquired QB Joe Milton from the Patriots to be their backup quarterback. Mark Daniels reports Milton “wanted out” of New England to have a better chance to compete for a role and didn’t think he had a chance with the Patriots due to Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs.
- Jordan Schultz confirms the Patriots permitted Milton to seek a trade and the Cowboys showed the most interest.
- According to Albert Breer, New England told Dobbs before signing him that they were likely to trade Milton and wanted a quarterbacks room “full of resources” to help Maye develop.
- Albert Breer reports that Dallas made the only offer to acquire Milton.
- Before the trade, Breer says he’d be stunned if another team gave up a top-100 selection for Milton. While he is an intriguing talent and played well in his lone start at the end of last season, Breer points out that it doesn’t supersede his six years of college tape that made him a sixth-round selection.
- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Milton being a trade asset: “Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starter… Where that leads to, we’ll see as the draft approaches. Where Joe is on April 7 is our offseason workout program.” (Daniels)
