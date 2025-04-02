Jets Officially Re-Sign ERFA G Xavier Newman-Johnson

Jets G Xavier Newman-Johnson officially signed his exclusive rights tender, per the NFL transaction wire.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts for players with less than three years of experience that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

Newman-Johnson, 25, went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans.

After making the team’s final roster along with his NFL debut, Newman-Johnson was waived by the Titans and caught on with the Jets soon after.

He’s bounced on and off the practice squad for the past few seasons.

In 2024, Newman appeared in nine games for the Jets with no starts.