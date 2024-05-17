Seahawks Sign Third-Round G Christian Haynes

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed third-round G Christian Haynes to a rookie contract on Friday. 

Seattle now has one remaining unsigned pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Byron Murphy II DT Signed
3 Christian Haynes OG Signed
4 Tyrice Knight LB Signed
4 A. J. Barner TE Signed
5 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Signed
6 Sataoa Laumea OG Signed
6 D. J. James CB Signed
6 Michael Jerrell OT  

 

Haynes, 24, was a four-year starter at UConn and earned second-team All-American honors in 2022. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,802,760 rookie contract that includes a $1,040,188 signing bonus and will carry a $1,055,047 cap figure in 2024. 

During his college career, Haynes appeared in 51 games and started 49 times at right guard. 

