Seahawks Sign Third-Round G Christian Haynes

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed third-round G Christian Haynes to a rookie contract on Friday.
Seattle now has one remaining unsigned pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Christian Haynes
|OG
|Signed
|4
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|Signed
|4
|A. J. Barner
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Sataoa Laumea
|OG
|Signed
|6
|D. J. James
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Michael Jerrell
|OT
Haynes, 24, was a four-year starter at UConn and earned second-team All-American honors in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,802,760 rookie contract that includes a $1,040,188 signing bonus and will carry a $1,055,047 cap figure in 2024.
During his college career, Haynes appeared in 51 games and started 49 times at right guard.
