Seahawks Sign Third-Round G Christian Haynes

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed third-round G Christian Haynes to a rookie contract on Friday.

Seattle now has one remaining unsigned pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Byron Murphy II DT Signed 3 Christian Haynes OG Signed 4 Tyrice Knight LB Signed 4 A. J. Barner TE Signed 5 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Signed 6 Sataoa Laumea OG Signed 6 D. J. James CB Signed 6 Michael Jerrell OT

Haynes, 24, was a four-year starter at UConn and earned second-team All-American honors in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,802,760 rookie contract that includes a $1,040,188 signing bonus and will carry a $1,055,047 cap figure in 2024.

During his college career, Haynes appeared in 51 games and started 49 times at right guard.