NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Despite plenty of offers to move down in the draft, the Commanders stood pat and took first-round QB Jayden Daniels. Washington GM Adam Peters stated they only had one offer worth consideration.

“I think you’d be surprised, really, in terms of the offers,” Peters said, via Bryan Manning of USA Today. “We got, really one solid offer and didn’t even move the needle. It would have taken — it had to move mountains to get us off Jayden [Daniels].”

Cowboys

Former pro soccer player turned Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey had a strong first season with Dallas and is now hoping that his background will help him adjust to the league’s new kickoff rules in his second season with the team.

“We’re in the workshop right now,” Aubrey said, via the team website. “Hang time is a little less important and not being able to move until it’s caught, so we’re in the workshop — don’t wanna really give too much away. . . . It works with hitting the ball in different ways, putting my foot on the ball in different ways, and wrapping my foot around it in certain ways. I think it will help. Being a soccer player is a skill I’ve taken with me to the NFL.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley was booed by Knicks fans while attending a 76ers game in Philadelphia and took to social media after the game to reveal to Giants fans that the team never made an offer for him to return.

“It’s been two months,” Barkley tweeted. “lol no way ya can still be this mad! Mf can’t even go to a basketball game.”

“Let me educate some of you fans here,” Barkley added. “I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back.. so I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be an eagle! Go birds.”