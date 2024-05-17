NFC Notes: Jamin Davis, Trey Lance, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders LB Jamin Davis said he’s going to play with a chip on his shoulder after the team declined his fifth-year option.

“It’s always going to be another chip on your shoulder, but at the end of the day you can’t sit back against the ball and upset about anything,” he said, via Commanders Wire. “It’s just another chance to go out there and prove why you deserve your attention next year.”

Cowboys

Dallas acquired QB Trey Lance in a trade last season and declined his fifth-year option as expected. With Lance set to hit free agency after the season, Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer plans to give Lance as many reps as possible before the season starts.

“We know Dak [Prescott]. We know ‘Coop’ [Rush]. [Lance] is the question mark,” Schottenheimer said, via Clarence Hill of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram. “There’s so much he doesn’t know that he’s got to figure out. And so that’s what’s exciting about that if he can be he can be a really good player because he’s wired the right way and the way he works. We just got to give them the opportunity to show us that with the year under his belt and being comfortable.”

“It’s gonna be all about getting him a ton of reps throughout OTAs, mini camp, and then training camp. You’re gonna see him getting a ton right leading into the preseason.”

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer on WR CeeDee Lamb‘s absence at offseason workouts amidst contract talks: “It doesn’t matter right now. CeeDee’s a pro. He’s going to know what to do. I know Dak and the guys have some communication with him. We know he’s taking care of business, and when he gets back here, we’ll certainly be able to find ways to get him the ball.” (Michael Gehlken)

Dallas DC Mike Zimmer mentioned DT Mazi Smith is working towards his playing weight while recovering from shoulder surgery. (Gehlken)

mentioned DT is working towards his playing weight while recovering from shoulder surgery. (Gehlken) Zimmer plans to be on the sideline during games instead of the booth: “I’ve always been on the sideline, number one. Number two, I want to catch them when they come off [the field], so I can talk to them. If there’s adjustments that need be made, then I want to be able to sit down and do them with them.” (Gehlken)

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel is thrilled for WR KaVontae Turpin to get a chance in the new kickoff format: “My concern is Week 1, 2, 3, if we hit a big one, then (opponents) just give him touchbacks and say we’ll give him the ball at the 30 and not have to cover him. That’s still a concern.” (Jon Machota)