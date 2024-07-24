NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/24

49ers
- 49ers placed LB Dre Greenlaw, DB Talanoa Hufanga, and DE Drake Jackson on the active/PUP list
Browns
- Browns signed OT Chim Okorafor and DE Jeremiah Martin
- Browns waived LB Caleb Johnson
- Browns placed RB Nyheim Hines and CB Greg Newsome II on the active/non-football injury list
- Browns placed S D’Anthony Bell, RB Nick Chubb, OT Jack Conklin, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and OT Jedrick Wills Jr on the active/PUP list
Cardinals
- Cardinals OT Carter O’Donnell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Colts
- Colts signed WR Laquon Treadwell
- Colts waived WR Xavier White
- Colts placed DT Raekwon Davis on the non-football illness list
- Colts placed DB Chris Lammons on the active/PUP list
Commanders
- Commanders activated DT Johnny Newton from the non-football injury list
- Commanders placed DL Efe Obada on the active/PUP list
Eagles
- Eagles placed OT Gottlieb Ayedze, WR Shaq Davis, and DB Cooper DeJean on the active/non-football injury list
- Eagles placed S Sydney Brown on the active/PUP list
Falcons
- Falcons signed OTs Julien Davenport and Zack Bailey
- Falcons waived P Ryan Sanborn and OT Ryan Coll
Lions
- Lions waived OL Matt Farniok
- Lions placed CB Carlton Davis, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Amik Robertson, and WR Tre’Quan Smith on the active/non-football injury list
- Lions activated DB Brian Branch, LB Marcus Davenport, DB Carlton Davis, OT Giovanni Manu, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, DB Amik Robertson, and WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured lists
Packers
- Packers activated WR Jayden Reed from the non-football injury list
Raiders
- Raiders placed WR Jalen Guyton and T Kolton Miller on the active/PUP list
- Raiders placed WR Michael Gallup on the retired list
Saints
- Saints activated WR Chris Olave and DE Chase Young from injured lists
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed G Ilm Manning, WRMarcus Simms, and OT Jalen Sundell
- Seahawks activated LB Jerome Baker, DB Lance Boykin, LB Tyrel Dodson, DB D.J. James, and DB Nehemiah Pritchett from injured lists
Vikings
- Vikings signed DB Duke Shelley
- Vikings activated DB DeWayne McBride from an injured list
