NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Commanders activated DT Johnny Newton from the non-football injury list
  • Commanders placed DL Efe Obada on the active/PUP list

Eagles

  • Eagles placed OT Gottlieb Ayedze, WR Shaq Davis, and DB Cooper DeJean on the active/non-football injury list
  • Eagles placed S Sydney Brown on the active/PUP list

Falcons

  • Falcons signed OTs Julien Davenport and Zack Bailey
  • Falcons waived P Ryan Sanborn and OT Ryan Coll

  • Packers activated WR Jayden Reed from the non-football injury list

