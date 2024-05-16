NFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes noted the coaching staff has been working with him on the finer details of playing cornerback: “I was very excited that we hired Dan Quinn.” (JP Finlay)

noted the coaching staff has been working with him on the finer details of playing cornerback: “I was very excited that we hired Dan Quinn.” (JP Finlay) Washington WR Jahan Dotson wasn’t pleased with how he performed last season and is striving to improve: “I just didn’t feel like myself.” (Finlay)

wasn’t pleased with how he performed last season and is striving to improve: “I just didn’t feel like myself.” (Finlay) Dotson on first-round QB Jayden Daniels: “Not sure I’m allowed to say this but that’s the quarterback I wanted.” (Finlay)

Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Cowboys were “working the fringes on running back” during the draft, but the fact that they were without a fourth-round pick ended up hurting their ability to land one earlier in the draft.

According to Fowler, Packers third-round RB Marshawn Lloyd thought the Cowboys were one of the teams who could draft him based on the interest they showed in the pre-draft process.

thought the Cowboys were one of the teams who could draft him based on the interest they showed in the pre-draft process. Fowler says that the Cowboys also “really liked” Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright and they could have taken him had they had their fourth-round pick.

and they could have taken him had they had their fourth-round pick. The Cowboys reportedly felt like Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau both addressed a team need and fit DC Mike Zimmer ‘s scheme, so they elected to go linebacker instead of running back.

both addressed a team need and fit DC ‘s scheme, so they elected to go linebacker instead of running back. Fowler has heard that Dallas “sees shades of Cowboys staple DeMarcus Lawrence in second-round edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland.”

in second-round edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland.” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy gave his early impression on the rookie class: “I’ve been very, very impressed with this group. I told them this morning, every year you feel like, ‘Hey, you guys are the best group we ever had.’ And I would be very comfortable saying that to them. But I did tell them, ‘I’ve never seen one better.’ I do appreciate the amount of work that they did before they got here because it has shown up here this weekend.” (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic pointed out which players available on the free agent market can help the Giants following the draft.