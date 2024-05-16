NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/16

Nate Bouda
Bills

Browns

  • Browns waived OT Kellen Diesch with a failed physical designation

Chargers

Commanders

Falcons

Jaguars

Lions

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens waived WR DeAngelo Hardy

Vikings

