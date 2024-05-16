NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/16

Bills
- Bills waived WR Quintez Cephus
- Bills signed DB Dee Delaney
Browns
- Browns waived OT Kellen Diesch with a failed physical designation
Chargers
- Chargers signed fourth-round DE Justin Eboigbe
Commanders
- Commanders signed WR Damiere Byrd
Falcons
- Falcons waived LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived LB Dequan Jackson
- Jaguars signed DB Terrell Edmunds, DB Tre Flowers, and LB Ty Summers
- Jaguars WR Wyane Ruby reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Lions
- Lions waived TE Isaac Rex
- Lions signed TE Sean McKeon
Rams
- Rams signed third-round DB Kamren Kinchens and fifth-round DE Brennan Jackson
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR DeAngelo Hardy
Vikings
- Vikings waived LB Donovan Manuel
- Vikings signed TE Robert Tonyan
