NFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, Zay Jones, 49ers, Cowboys, Packers

49ers

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw suffered a heartbreaking injury in the Super Bowl forcing him to miss the entire game and spend his offseason rehabbing. Greenlaw reflected on one of his most challenging moments and how hard it still is for him to think about.

“Sometimes you get a little flashback and shed a couple of tears thinking about it,” Greenlaw said, via NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “It’s definitely an emotional thing because you know how hard you worked for that moment, how hard your team worked to get in that moment. You’re that close to it and you can’t go out there and compete. So it just kind of feels like you left everybody hanging.”

“So it’s one of the things that you just kind of think about and you just try not to cry.”

Cowboys

When asked about the Cowboys bringing in WR Zay Jones for a visit prior to him signing with the Cardinals, executive Stephen Jones said they wanted to take a look at Jones but are comfortable with their current receivers.

“Anytime you got a chance to add a pro, you look at it and see. But we like our group. If we think somebody can improve us, we’ll take a look at it,” Stephen Jones said, via the team’s site.

As for CeeDee Lamb missing voluntary workouts, Jones said there’s no timeline on a possible contract extension.

“Those things, there’s no way to put a timeline on them. As I told y’all, they got their eyes on other players around the league too. I think these are big contracts and they usually don’t get done in a hurry but when they get moving, they move rapidly,” Jones said.

Jones said they are excited to see Trey Lance in their offseason program and they’ve been “nothing but impressed” with him.

“Yeah, we’re excited to see him. He’s done nothing but impress around here. He’s a pro that works his ass off. No one gets to see him because he hasn’t been on the field because we got him late. But we’re going to get to see him.”

Packers

After a long draft process, Packers seventh-round CB Kalen King finally had his name called. King spoke about being drafted late and using it as motivation heading into his first season.

“It’s extremely motivating,” King said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire. “Not going where you thought you would go, seeing all the names being picked ahead of you, just enduring all that, seeing that and I felt like it put a chip on my shoulder, a permanent chip on my shoulder that I gotta keep there.”

“I felt like the Packers are going to get one of the most competitive guys in the country, a tough corner, physical corner who’s going to give 100% effort around the field at all times and make as many plays as I possibly can by doing it at 100%.”