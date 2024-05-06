Seahawks CB Michael Jackson Signed New Contract

Per Over The Cap, Seahawks CB Michael Jackson signed a new contract that was officially filed to the league on Monday.

The contract has a base value of $1,222,500, including a signing bonus of $167,500.

It appears to be a pay cut after the Seahawks tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason. That deal was worth a little more than $3 million but included no guaranteed money.

Seattle drafted two cornerbacks on Day 3 last week, making Jackson’s place on the roster a little more precarious.

Jackson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Jackson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in October. He was traded from Detroit to New England for a conditional pick in 2020 before being waived. He returned to the Patriots practice squad.

Jackson was waived again by New England coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed with the Seahawks practice squad this time. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season and returned as an exclusive rights free agent last year.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss and five pass deflections.