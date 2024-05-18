NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, Nick Sorensen, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC Nick Sorensen explained what former Chargers HC Brandon Staley will bring to the team.

“He has experience as a coordinator, he has experience as a head coach, so he sees things holistically,” Sorensen said, via 49ers Wire. “He knows how to build plans. Just getting him in here and spending extra hours just talking football with him, he’s very bright and is really a humble guy who is smart and knows football. That’s been really awesome and helpful for me.”

Soreson detailed what Staley’s role will look like moving forward.

“He’s been helping me overall,” Sorensen said. “He’s been involved with pretty much everything, as far as, ‘here is where we did this’ and I’ve been kind of talking him through how we play certain things, watching things throughout the League and what other teams do. Some of the things that he did, asking would this fit or would it not fit in our defense? And some things I was already familiar with from just watching different defenses.

“You naturally see other defenses do things. He’s been more connected with the DBs and the nickels, but he also has experience elsewhere with defensive ends and outside linebackers. But with the staff that we have, I think for me it’s going to be really helpful that he’s done it before and he’s had success and he’s been a head coach as well. So, like I said, it’s been great.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua had a historic rookie season where he set records for receptions and receiving yards. Nacua was asked if he feels pressure to improve after a great first year, but he sees it as a challenge.

“No, not really,” Nacua said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “Every week presented a different challenge and who we were playing against and also just trying to make sure I could prepare myself the best way to be able to be there on Sunday and perform my best. I think coming into this year, I think it definitely presents a challenge of just trying to reset the standard.”

“Last year, from what I put on tape and tried to improve in the ways I know I’m capable of and then being there for my team in every which way coach McVay asks a lot of us from the offensive side of the ball. I’m super excited for the challenges that come up this year.”

Seahawks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are working out UDFA LB Jett Johnson.