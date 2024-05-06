Ravens Make Four Roster Moves

The Ravens made four roster moves on Monday, including signing undrafted free agents QB Emory Jones and DE C.J. Ravenell.

The team also waived WR Jelani Baker and DT Tre’Darious Colbert, who were also undrafted free agents.

Jones, 24, went undrafted after a college career that started at Florida, moved to Arizona State, and then finished up at Cincinnati.

During his six-year college career, Jones started in 24 of his 50 games. He compiled a record of 9-15 and completed 504 of his 792 passes (63.6 percent) for 6,106 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also rushed 363 times for 1,583 yards (4.4 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.