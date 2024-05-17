AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson reiterated his desire to play for the team after requesting a trade this offseason.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Hendrickson said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I mean, I love this team. I’m in great shape. It’s good to see the guys.”

Hendrickson said when he and his agent met with the Bengals’ front office, their response was “pretty firm.”

Hendrickson doesn’t regret taking a one-year extension last offseason to remain in Cincinnati.

“My goal was to play here longer,” Hendrickson said. “So, when they offered me a chance to play for Cincinnati another year, I took it. I would take it again. I’m not asking for a great business decision. I know that asking ownership, there’s not a lot of ways to cut it. I just know what I can do and how I can do it. And I think my tape has proven that over the last four years as a starter.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he liked Chiefs rookie WR Xavier Worthy but the team was looking for a bigger-bodied wide receiver.

“Worthy is a heck of a player, an explosive guy, a guy that I liked a lot as a prospect,” DeCosta said, via Ravens Wire. “But looking at him, he’s a little bit like a Zay [Flowers]/[Marquise]Hollywood Brown type of guy. We have a Zay. For us, we were looking for a different body type this year. We were looking for an outside big-bodied guy. I subscribe to the theory that it’s like a restaurant. You go to a restaurant, you want a lot of different things on the menu. You don’t want all the same thing on the menu. At the receiver position, it is smart to have different types of receivers.”

Steelers

The Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson and released WR Allen Robinson this offseason leaving them with two returning players in that room for 2024. Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan commented on whether they will make any more moves outside of drafting third-round WR Roman Wilson.

“We’ll see,” Khan said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I said it before, if there’s ever an opportunity to improve the team, we’re going to look at it and if it makes sense, we’re going to go after it. But we restructured Alex [Highsmith]’s deal, and it puts us in a position to be flexible with some things if there’s an opportunity to do something.”