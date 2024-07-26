Bengals Signing CB Nate Brooks

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are signing veteran CB Nate Brooks to a contract on Friday.

Brooks, 27, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cardinals.

However, Arizona waived him at the start of the regular season and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad. From there, he had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Buccaneers and Titans before joining the Cardinals.

Brooks returned to the Cardinals on a futures contract and would go on to have brief stints with the Titans and Raiders before joining the 49ers last year.

In 2019, Brooks appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded 11 tackles and two passes defended.